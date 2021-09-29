Molester shot dead by dacoits

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A molester was shot dead by unidentified suspects, in the limits of Mitro Police Station, on Wednesday.

According to police sources, an alleged molester namely Javed had raped aminor girl at Chak No 131/WB.

Mitro police arrested the alleged outlaw and took him at RHC Garha Morr for test. When the police team was returning to Mitro Police Station, some unidentified suspects opened fire at police. In exchange of fire, the molester killed by the suspects. Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.