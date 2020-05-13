MOL&J deals all PMDU complaints efficiently, averts red letter

Ministry of Law and Justice (MOL&J) efficiently followed all directives from the Prime Minister office within stimulated time and succeeded to avert Red letter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice (MOL&J) efficiently followed all directives from the Prime Minister office within stimulated time and succeeded to avert Red letter.

According to MOL&J spokesperson, Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) was an integrated citizen's grievance redressal system and directs the complaints to different Ministries and Departments.

She added that MOL&J has efficiently dealt 100 per cent PMDU complaints and averted a Red Letter that has not been issued to only three other Ministries.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has also efficiently disposed off 99 per cent of the routine cases that have been received to the Ministry since August 2018, she said.