MoL&J issues notification to form a special committee for enforcement of Anti-Rape law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice (MoL&J) on Tuesday issued a notification to form a special committee for effective enforcement of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

The ministry issued notification by using the powers conferred by sub-section 1 of section 15 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021 (Ordinance No. XVI) 2020.

The special committee will be chaired by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari.

The notification issued by MoL&J's Section Officer J R Sultan stated that the Special Committee would take all necessary steps, including access to any federal or provincial ministry, division, department, office, agency or authority, for the purpose of effective enforcement of the Anti-Rape Act.

The special committee would be empowered to obtain information from the officers of the Federal or Provincial Ministries, Divisions, Departments, Offices, Agencies or Authorities for the purposes of effective compliance of the Act.

The committee could also refer the matter to a competent authority against the person who disregard the instructions and refused to comply with the instructions issued by the committee.