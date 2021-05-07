MoLJ notifies special courts for trials of rape cases

Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Dr. Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified special courts for trials of rape cases

Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice and Chairperson of the Special Committee has supervised worked diligently with support from members of Special Committee and Ministry of Law and Justice to achieve the first step towards setting up special courts under the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020.

This important development was stepping stone towards provision of speedy and expeditious dispensation of justice for victims of rape and sexual offenses in a more humane and gender sensitized manner.

The Special Court would include State of the art infrastructure and inclusion of special measures including but not limited to, audio and video recording and video link facilities.

A dedicated and gender sensitized court room environment for trial of rape and sexual assault cases was now becoming a, reality for women and children across Pakistan.