MoL&J Recommends Justice (R) Fazal For Presidential Pride Of Performance Award

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MoL&J recommends Justice (R) Fazal for Presidential Pride of Performance Award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has recommended Justice (R) Fazal Karim for the Presidential Award of "Pride of Performance".

Justice (R) Fazal Karim was known as an outstanding Judge. He started his journey from the Position of Civil Judge to ultimately a Judge of the Supreme Court.

He has contributed to the development of law not only as an author of numerous path breaking judgments, reported in the law journals of Pakistan but also as a renowned jurist, academic, writer, teacher of law and social worker.

Justice Karim has rendered prolific academic authorship in law. Amongst many of the books and articles written by him, his books "Jurisdiction and Judicial Review", "Access to Justice in Pakistan" and Judicial Review of Public Actions" were quintessentially unrivalled. Justice (R) Fazal Karim has also been recommended for the conferment of Civil Award by the Governor of the Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

