UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOLJ Seeks Rs 250 Mln Grant For Balochistan Bar Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOLJ seeks Rs 250 mln grant for Balochistan Bar Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice (MOLJ)has sought Rs 250 million, grant for the assistance of lawyers of Balochistan Bar Council affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson Law Ministry said the economic impacts of Covid-19 were severe on the lawyers around Pakistan but the Lawyers of Balochistan Province were hit hard, said a news release here on Wednesday.

He said the law Ministry was fully aware of the challenges faced by the lawyers in the province and had sought assistance to ameliorate the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Lawyers Million

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

41 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

56 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.