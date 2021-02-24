MOLJ seeks Rs 250 mln grant for Balochistan Bar Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice (MOLJ)has sought Rs 250 million, grant for the assistance of lawyers of Balochistan Bar Council affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson Law Ministry said the economic impacts of Covid-19 were severe on the lawyers around Pakistan but the Lawyers of Balochistan Province were hit hard, said a news release here on Wednesday.

He said the law Ministry was fully aware of the challenges faced by the lawyers in the province and had sought assistance to ameliorate the situation.