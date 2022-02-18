UrduPoint.com

Molvi Bashir Expresses Concern Over Upsurge In Arbitrary Arrests In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Molvi Bashir expresses concern over upsurge in arbitrary arrests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani has expressed his deep concern over the recent upsurge in arbitrary arrests and frequent raids on political activists by a so-called State Investigation Agency (SIA) and other intelligence agencies.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the upsurge in arbitrary arrests was aimed at terrorising the freedom-loving people in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said scores of youth have been arrested in addition to the half a dozen Jamaat-e-Islami senior leaders, including its Ameer, Abdul Hameed Fayaz by the SIA. He said all these pressure tactics have failed to deter the freedom-loving people of Kashmir from pursuing their legitimate demand for inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC General Secretary said Kashmir was neither a law and order problem nor a land dispute, which could be solved by military power. Contrary to this, he said Kashmir was purely a political dispute, which has been recognised by the United Nations and its Security Council as an issue of right to self-determination.

He denounced the use of brute force against the resistance leadership and common people to suppress the genuine voice for their political, social, religious and other fundamental rights. He said, "Our history of resistance bears testimony to the fact that these repressive practices have utterly failed to yield anything to India. The fact of the matter is that the brave people of Kashmir have dedicated their all material belongings and precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian illegal occupation."The Hurriyat leader, taking a dig on the ruling Indian fascist regime for its heinous criminal record in IIOJK, said there is only option before the freedom-loving people of Kashmir and that is right to self-determination, a peaceful and democratic formula to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to help settle the Kashmir dispute and put pressure on India to stop extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and gross violations of human rights perpetrated by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

>