Molvi Bashir urges countries in G-20 to boycott its event being held in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani has urged countries in G-20 to boycott its upcoming event being hosted by India in Srinagar, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Molvi Bashir in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmir is not a part of India rather it is a disputed territory which India has forcibly occupied in 1947, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said this illegal and immoral occupation was never recognized by the brave Kashmiri people and they have continued their freedom struggle and as a result hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred, thousands, including Hurriyat leaders, workers, journalists and human rights activists have been imprisoned for years.

He deplored that some big Hurriyat leaders were killed extra judicially. "Our property worth billions of Dollars was razed to the ground and now Kashmiris are being forcibly taken away from their lands." Molvi Bashir added that Kashmir had been turned into an open prison where people were being deprived of all their basic and human rights. He said no one is allowed to speak against this persecution and illegal occupation and anyone who speaks is taken away and killed in fake encounters.

He said the entire valley has been turned into a military garrison and siege and search operations and other activities of state terrorism have made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

An atmosphere of fear has been created and in this environment, India wants to use the presence of G20 in IIOJK to justify its illegal occupation internationally, he added.

The APHC General Secretary urged the G-20 countries that instead of holding a meeting in Kashmir, they should ask India about its state terrorism in the occupied territory and if the situation in Kashmir has returned to normal, then what are the ten million occupying troops doing in Kashmir? And why is the neutral press not allowed to go there? Molvi Bashir Irfani said in fact by holding the G-20 meeting in IIOJK, India is trying to hide its ongoing crimes against humanity in Kashmir. He said that the G20 countries, which believe in the supremacy of human rights, should not ignore the worst human rights abuses by Indian forces in the territory and demand an answer from India for its heinous and brutal actions.

He said this meeting to be called in Kashmir should not only be boycotted but India should be persuaded to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations so that they could freely express their political views like the rest of the world.