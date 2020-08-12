UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoMA Conducted A Detail Study Of New Master Plan For Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:46 PM

MoMA conducted a detail study of new Master Plan for Port Qasim

Ministry of Maritime Affairs( MoMA) has conducted a detail study of the new Master Plan for the Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs( MoMA) has conducted a detail study of the new Master Plan for the Port Qasim.

According to ministry, this will attract an inbound investment of up to 1.6 billion Dollars by developing new terminals.

Master Plan has also been finalized to uplift the entire infrastructure of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and its industrial area.

This include up-gradation of the roads, laying of sewerage line, water distribution channels and power supply, residential accommodation for PQA employees, Primary and Secondary school, State of the Art sports Complex with a cricket ground fit to first class matches at an approximate combine cost of Rs. 3 billion.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Water (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UAE President issues two Decrees on Ministry of Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Special Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The "Centr ..

20 minutes ago

OPPO F15 with its amazing features is irresistible ..

23 minutes ago

NA passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020

23 minutes ago

UVAS VC launched tree plantation drive to promote ..

29 minutes ago

NA unanimously adopts resolution on  ‘Khatam-un ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.