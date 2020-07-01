UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOMA To Prepare National Plan Of Action For Marine Capture Fisheries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOMA to prepare National Plan of Action for Marine capture fisheries

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is preparing a National Plan of Action for marine fisheries sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is preparing a National Plan of Action for marine fisheries sector.

Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi said in a statement that the programme would address all the issues related to the compliance of IOTC obligations, e.g data collection (both on port and on board), installation of VMS on board, logbooks on-board and implementation of all the conservation management measures. "Hopefully, in the coming years Pakistan will reach to the maximum level of compliance", he said.

He said that Ministry of Maritime Affairs was working to achieve the target of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG) to get the sustainable fisheries in the country.

In this regard, the minister thanked the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) who has provided the opportunity to transform Pakistan's fishing gears from gill netters to long liners.

The minister said that Maritime Affairs was committed to uplifting the fisheries sector with better cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders in the country and providing a platform for guidance to provincial governments to meet international standards of the fisheries sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Ali Haider Sudanese Pound All From

Recent Stories

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

19 minutes ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

33 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

35 minutes ago

Nahyan Mubarak launches #TweetForTolerance competi ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists targeted Pakistan’s economy: Mian Zah ..

1 hour ago

AAC-I Marvi inspects rates of fruits, vegetables

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.