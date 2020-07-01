MOMA to prepare National Plan of Action for Marine capture fisheries

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is preparing a National Plan of Action for marine fisheries sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is preparing a National Plan of Action for marine fisheries sector.

Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi said in a statement that the programme would address all the issues related to the compliance of IOTC obligations, e.g data collection (both on port and on board), installation of VMS on board, logbooks on-board and implementation of all the conservation management measures. "Hopefully, in the coming years Pakistan will reach to the maximum level of compliance", he said.

He said that Ministry of Maritime Affairs was working to achieve the target of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG) to get the sustainable fisheries in the country.

In this regard, the minister thanked the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) who has provided the opportunity to transform Pakistan's fishing gears from gill netters to long liners.

The minister said that Maritime Affairs was committed to uplifting the fisheries sector with better cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders in the country and providing a platform for guidance to provincial governments to meet international standards of the fisheries sector.