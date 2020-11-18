MoMA to set up Maritime Services Company

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) announced to set up Maritime Services Company to provide wide range of services, support and assistance to its clients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) announced to set up Maritime Services Company to provide wide range of services, support and assistance to its clients.

According to Ministry, we build house capacity of tugging, piloting and dredging instead of going outside, adding that this will save the country hundred of millions in forex.

An official told APP that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi recently inaugurated online portal and a website for ports and shipping wing, adding that a major milestone has been achieved by the Ministry for digitalization of data, facilitation of seafarers, manning agents and ship owners.

He said that establishing of Maritime Services Company would help in promoting the usage of ocean resources in a better way.