Momal Sheikh Celebrates Birthday In Style

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Momal Sheikh celebrates birthday in style

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Wishes poured in from showbiz bigwigs as top-notch Pakistani actress and producer Momal Sheikh celebrates her birthday with friends and family.

Sheikh has amassed a huge fan following with her hard work and exceptional acting skills in popular dramas such as 'Dil e Momin', 'Yariyaan', 'Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai', 'Daraar' and many others.

Turning to her official social media handle, the 'Daraar' sensation was all smiles as she shared adorable birthday photos and videos with family. Donning a white shirt paired with black trousers, the diva looked simple yet elegant.

Azfar Rehman, a well-acclaimed Pakistani actor and host, posted a captivating photo with Sheikh on his Insta reel along with the caption, "Happy birthday, may you always be the happiest one" followed by a heart emoticon.

Asad Siddiqui, also took to his official Instagram account to wish the boss lady on her birthday. Sharing a fun-filled vacation snap, he wrote: "Happy birthday Momal, I think London is calling us again".

While, Ushna Shah, Saboor Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Shehzad Sheikh and Saleem Sheikh also penned loved-up notes along with mesmerizing throwback photos.

Furthermore, fans left no stone unturned in making it a truly memorable occasion and bombarded social media with heartfelt messages and best wishes for Sheikh.

