Momal Sheikh Starrer Drama 'Daraar' First Look Leaves Fans Awestruck

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Momal Sheikh starrer drama 'Daraar' first look leaves fans awestruck

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :7th Sky Entertainment has finally unveiled the first look of most-anticipated drama serial 'Daraar', penned by Misbah Nosheen and directed under the vital direction of Shehehzade Sheikh, expected to hit screens soon.

Featuring the versatile actor Syed Jibran alongside the diva Momal Sheikh and Amar Khan, who has been riding high on success for her blockbuster film 'Dum Mastam', Daraar promises to bring something fresh to the table.

Recently, the 7th Sky Entertainment amused fans with first trailer of much-talked-about serial on their official social media handle, along with the caption "Here's the first look of our upcoming drama serial revolving around family values and regrettable decisions.

"As per the revealed teaser, 'Daraar' tells a tale of love, honour and rivalry, showing Momal sheikh in a different, never seen before avatar. The first look of serial depicts Momal as a girl blindly running after her dreams, who can go to any extent to fulfill her wishes.

Right after the teaser made public, netizens started praising Momal as well as the entire star cast for their efforts and phenomenal acting skills.

