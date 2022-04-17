Moments of silence observed globally for Ms Bilquis Edhi

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Apex academia in over 90 countries observed 'Moments of Silence' for Ms Bilquis Edhi, as a mark of reverence during the burial services moments in Pakistan, says a news release issued by AOPDA here on Sunday.

Apex academicians of the world mourn the irreparable loss of Pakistan's Bilquis Bano Edhi – the towering humanitarian, the icon of morality, the savior of lost cause, the righteousness personified, the mother of hundreds of thousands of orphans and unwanted children.

The Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia ( AOPDA) had conceded a perseverance resolution to observe the moment of silence in the postdoctoral institutions of over 90 countries in lieu of the corresponding moments when burial services were being paid to the person of two decades, Ms. Bilquis Bano Edhi.

The resolution was consented and duly ratified by postdoc academics under the patronage of Justice (R) Dr S. S. Paru, the Chancellor Emeritus of AOPDA from Indonesia. The appeal to observe silence was moved and drafted by AOPDA P.I. Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi of Pakistan, who was the co-recipient of Bi-decadal Merit Award with Ms Bilquis Edhi. She considered Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi as her third son.

Ms Bilquis Edhi was a professional nurse and head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She spent more than six decades of her life in serving humanity. Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing "jhoolas" (cradles) at the Edhi Homes and centres across Pakistan.

Last year, she was declared the 'most impactful person' in the 1st Bidecadal Merit Gazette of the 21st century by the Impact Hallmarks©, a Britain based organization that conducted the century opinion poll. After the due process employed therein, the domino effect stated that the 21st century's Top Triarchy was triumphed by Ms Bilquis Edhi, the UN Rapporteur Prof Yanghee Lee and the US Ethicist Stephen Soldz. Along with other seven stalwarts, they "stretched and segmented the top of the top 10 hierarchy out of over 1.6 million notables with diverse backgrounds from over 190 countries.

She was called by Impact Hallmarks, "the true patron of change, the flag-bearer of righteousness and the domino effect architect of the Top-10 of the impact hierarchy of the two decades 2000-2010 and 2010-2020.

Called the Mother of Pakistan Ms Bilquis Edhi was given various national and foreign awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the Lenin Peace prize, Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service.

No doubt, she deserved to be the person of two decades, but nevertheless, she would beremembered only as the person of two decades, yet she is the person of the centuries andgenerations to come, it added.

