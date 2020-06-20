Momina Basti terms fiscal budget 2020-21 as masses friendly

Momina Basti MPA termed KP fiscal budget 2020-21 masses friendly as no new tax was imposed in the budget. She said this while talking to APP here Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Momina Basti MPA termed KP fiscal budget 2020-21 masses friendly as no new tax was imposed in the budget. She said this while talking to APP here Saturday.

The MPA further said that in the wake of COVID-19 it was the best possible budget presented by the PTI government where besides other in the fiscal budget 2020-21 government has allocated 24 billion rupees to fight against Coronavirus and also allocated 124 billion rupees for health sector which was 37 billion rupees increased as compare to the previous year to provide complete medical facilities to the masses and to improve health services in the province.

Talking about the advantages of fiscal budget 2020-21 to the masses she said that the government has allocated funds through which 52000 new employees for different government sectors would be hired.

Giving the details of the allocations of 18 billion rupees for the development of tourism, construction of roads and universities in the provinces she said that this fund would uplift the living standard of the people of KPK.

To provide relief to the 30000 members of the business community of the province who have suffered during the outbreak of Coronavirus a huge fund has been allocated to provide these people interest-free loans which would help to stabilize their businesses, adding Momina Basit said.

She said that in KPK fiscal budget 2020-21 besides others a huge amount of 370 million rupees has been allocated for the Manshera Gravity Flow scheme, 500 million rupees for Haripur Pak Austria technical university.