Momina Hails Health's Workers Role As Frontline Soldier Fighting Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Momina hails health's workers role as frontline soldier fighting against COVID-19

Being frontline workers in the health sector including doctors, paramedical and nursing staff women are working like warriors to help the Covid-19 patients in their fight for survival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Being frontline workers in the health sector including doctors, paramedical and nursing staff women are working like warriors to help the Covid-19 patients in their fight for survival.

Head of Sakafat Cultural Forum Dr. Momina Khayal said that world-over women is Primary care givers and health care workers. "Their role is pivotal in fighting the Covid19 pandemic and giving comfort and emotional support as the key career in a family setup", she told APP.

She said that starting from the stay at home step to washing regularly it is our womenfolk who are bearing the brunt of this health emergency.

Devcom-Pakistan Director and development expert Munir Ahmed said, "It's great to see our female doctors and paramedics to volunteering themselves for the war against the invisible and contagious enemy that is hovering all around".

He said that same is the case of women journalists who are running behind the Covid-19 stories to keep the public updated on the disastrous impact of the virus.

He said that women also keeping their families and households intact and virus-free are equally appreciable.

"This emergency situation has reemphasized the crucially positive role of women in the smooth flow of society" he remarked.

