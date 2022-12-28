Mominabad residents' lives become miserable due to sanitation issues

In Mominabad UC 23 of Orangi Town, the life of the residents became miserable due to the lack of drain cleaning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :

There was an explosion due to the filling of gas in the said drain some time ago, but despite this, the KMC and DMC administrations allegedly were not willing to take notice of the situation, said the inhabitants of the area.

The people of the area have demanded Administrator Karachi to immediately issue orders to clean the drain so that more accidents could be avoided.

According to the details, the drain area in Mominabad UC 23 Sector 4-F of Orangi Town area has become a problem for the residents.

A few months ago, the drain was cleaned by the administration, but after that, it was left open and garbage from different areas was dumped turning into a garbage point.

"A number of complaints have been registered before the KMC complaint center in this regard, but the issue is not being addressed," one of the resident regretted.

They feared that if their complaints were not addressed, a major accident could happen.

"Due to the open drain and dirt, it is impossible for children and women to pass through," said another resident.

The residents appealed to Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman to take immediate notice of this situation and issue orders about the drain cleaning.