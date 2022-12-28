UrduPoint.com

Mominabad Residents' Lives Become Miserable Due To Sanitation Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Mominabad residents' lives become miserable due to sanitation issues

In Mominabad UC 23 of Orangi Town, the life of the residents became miserable due to the lack of drain cleaning

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :In Mominabad UC 23 of Orangi Town, the life of the residents became miserable due to the lack of drain cleaning.

There was an explosion due to the filling of gas in the said drain some time ago, but despite this, the KMC and DMC administrations allegedly were not willing to take notice of the situation, said the inhabitants of the area.

The people of the area have demanded Administrator Karachi to immediately issue orders to clean the drain so that more accidents could be avoided.

According to the details, the drain area in Mominabad UC 23 Sector 4-F of Orangi Town area has become a problem for the residents.

A few months ago, the drain was cleaned by the administration, but after that, it was left open and garbage from different areas was dumped turning into a garbage point.

"A number of complaints have been registered before the KMC complaint center in this regard, but the issue is not being addressed," one of the resident regretted.

They feared that if their complaints were not addressed, a major accident could happen.

"Due to the open drain and dirt, it is impossible for children and women to pass through," said another resident.

The residents appealed to Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman to take immediate notice of this situation and issue orders about the drain cleaning.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Orangi Women Gas From

Recent Stories

PTI not serious in returning to NA: Sherry Rehman

PTI not serious in returning to NA: Sherry Rehman

44 seconds ago
 Paul Whelan's Say Hopeful US Efforts to Release Hi ..

Paul Whelan's Say Hopeful US Efforts to Release Him From Russian Jail Will Be Su ..

45 seconds ago
 Ireland Declassifies Papers Suggesting Johnson Opp ..

Ireland Declassifies Papers Suggesting Johnson Opposed Peace Process in 1996 - R ..

46 seconds ago
 At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon ..

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing football icon's legacy

48 seconds ago
 Imran Khan should respect public mandate: Musadik ..

Imran Khan should respect public mandate: Musadik Malik

5 minutes ago
 US Proposes Several Meetings to Russia But Only On ..

US Proposes Several Meetings to Russia But Only One Materializes - Lavrov

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.