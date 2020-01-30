UrduPoint.com
Mominbad Police Arrests Two Motorbike Lifters, Recovers 12 Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Mominbad police arrests two motorbike lifters, recovers 12 motorcycles

Mominabad police busted two-member gang of motorbike lifters and recovered 12 stolen and snatched motorcycles from their possession here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Mominabad police busted two-member gang of motorbike lifters and recovered 12 stolen and snatched motorcycles from their possession here on Thursday.

SSP West Fida Hussain Janwari said that the accused were identified as Muhammad Afzal son of Syed Shah and Niaz son of Ameer Hussain.

The SSP further claimed that the accused were involved in criminal activities in Preedy, Nazimabad, Pakistan Bazar, Iqbal Market police station limits since long.

Police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.

