Mona gang busted, looted goods worth Rs 05 mln recovered

The police have arrested Mona gang's bandits and recovered goods including jewelry worth Rs 05 million from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 )

Deputy Superintendent Police (City Circle), Shafqat Nadeem Aata along with Station House Officer, PS Cantt, Farhan Hussain and SHO, PS Civl Line, Abdul Lateef told media persons that bandit Ayyub alias Mona along with other accused used silver color corola car and another vehicle with fake green number plate while committing robberies. He said that the bandit gang looted jewelry, mobile phones, laptops and other costly material from the houses of doctors in medical colony of Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, lawyers and other citizens. "The gang also deprived shopkeepers of cash and valuables," he said.

He said that under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, a special police team headed by him (SDPO Shafqat Nadeem Aata) and comprising SHO, PS Civil Lines, SHO Cantt and other officials traced out the whereabouts of the gang.

He added that CCTV cameras and modern information technology was used to trace out and arrest the bandit gang.

He further said that presently the members of the gang identified as Waseem Abbas and Imran Shani had been apprehended by the police, adding that Ayyub alias Mona would be arrested soon.

On the occasion, he handed over cash, jewelry, mobile phone sets, laptops, writ watches and other items to the owners which were looted by the bandits.

The cases had been lodged against the accused. Further probe was underway.