UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mona Gang Busted, Looted Goods Worth Rs 05 Mln Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Mona gang busted, looted goods worth Rs 05 mln recovered

The police have arrested Mona gang's bandits and recovered goods including jewelry worth Rs 05 million from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested Mona gang's bandits and recovered goods including jewelry worth Rs 05 million from their possession.

Deputy Superintendent Police (City Circle), Shafqat Nadeem Aata along with Station House Officer, PS Cantt, Farhan Hussain and SHO, PS Civl Line, Abdul Lateef told media persons that bandit Ayyub alias Mona along with other accused used silver color corola car and another vehicle with fake green number plate while committing robberies. He said that the bandit gang looted jewelry, mobile phones, laptops and other costly material from the houses of doctors in medical colony of Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, lawyers and other citizens. "The gang also deprived shopkeepers of cash and valuables," he said.

He said that under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, a special police team headed by him (SDPO Shafqat Nadeem Aata) and comprising SHO, PS Civil Lines, SHO Cantt and other officials traced out the whereabouts of the gang.

He added that CCTV cameras and modern information technology was used to trace out and arrest the bandit gang.

He further said that presently the members of the gang identified as Waseem Abbas and Imran Shani had been apprehended by the police, adding that Ayyub alias Mona would be arrested soon.

On the occasion, he handed over cash, jewelry, mobile phone sets, laptops, writ watches and other items to the owners which were looted by the bandits.

The cases had been lodged against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Technology Mobile Lawyers Vehicle Car Jewelry Victoria Bahawalpur Circle Waseem Abbas Silver Media From Million

Recent Stories

Gas connections for Dhok Lohara, allied areas to b ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against petrol pumps, fine imposed over ..

2 minutes ago

13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tha ..

2 minutes ago

Six POs, 22 suspects arrested, arms recovered in T ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei warns economy will worsen if virus ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.