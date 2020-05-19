Monal restaurant sealed off for illegal construction, tree cutting

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad on Tuesday sealed off the popular Monal Restaurant located in Marghalla Hills for illegal tree cutting for its construction activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad on Tuesday sealed off the popular Monal Restaurant located in Marghalla Hills for illegal tree cutting for its construction activities.

The Climate Change Ministry Media focal person Muhammad Saleem, told media persons that it was brought to the notice of the Prime Minister's Advisor for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam that illegal construction activities for expansion of the Monal restaurant were gonging on for a few days and initiated by management of the restaurant, which led to a significant loss of tree cover and land degradation in its vicinity.

"Taking serious notice of the illegal construction activities and tree cutting, Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday directed the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Islamabad (Pak-EPA Islamabad) to take legal action against the culprits," he added.

Later, Pak-EPA Islamabad and the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office moved together and sealed off the Monal restaurant and lodged FIR against the culprits at the Islamabad Secretariat Police Station, Muhammad Saleem added.

He noted that few pictures of tree cutting and land leveling appeared in social media widely. The same was shared with the Chief Commissioner, ICT by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) to take immediate action.

Resultantly, the district administration conducted the raid on 18 May evening and it was observed that images of destruction activities appeared in social media were authentic and genuine in nature.

During the raid, two persons namely Muhammad Sagheer and Muhmmmad Naeem were arrested on the spot and FIR NO 224/20 has also been lodged in Police Station Kohsar, F/7, Islamabad, the media focal person said.

He further mentioned that simultaneously, a case was fixed in the larger Bench of the Supreme Court regarding the stone crusher and protection of the MHNP, the instant matter has also been discussed by the court and order has been issued including immediate stoppage of the all construction activities in the MHNP extended in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including all types of hotels, rental residential construction.

It is pertinent to mention that Pak-EPA also took action about these restaurants in MHNP as all have been constructed without any environmental approval and causing damages to eco-system and increasing load pollution in the vicinity.

He informed that the prime minister's advisor along with the climate change ministry's high officials would visit the damaged site tomorrow and take stock of the damage caused to the land and trees.

The focal person also added that tree plantation activities would also be carried out by him in support with the local forest officials at the damaged site for its rehabilitation.