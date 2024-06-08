Monasteries, Centers Of Peace & Affection, Says KP Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the importance of monasteries as centers of peace and spiritual practice
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, highlighted the importance of monasteries as centers of peace and spiritual practice.
Speaking at the International Milad Conference at Darbar Aliya Eid Gah Sharif on Saturday, Governor Kundi emphasized that monasteries play a crucial role in the survival of Pakistan.
He added that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are a guiding light for success, and visiting shrines brings spiritual peace.
The Governor expressed gratitude to Pir Naqib ur Rahman, the Sajjadah Nasheen of the shrine, for inviting him to the conference.
He expressed hope that the prayers made during Milad Sharif would be accepted by Allah, leading Pakistan out of its current difficulties.
He praised the sacrifices of country's armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and police in the fight against terrorism, stressing the need for national unity to overcome challenges. "We must fight terrorism together as a nation," he said.
Prominent scholars, including Mufti Munib ur Rahman and PML-N leader Hanif Abbassi, were also present at the conference.
Later in media talk, the governor KP expressed his hope that the coming budget would be people-friendly and the problems of the people would be solved on priority.
When asked about the statements made by the KP Chief Minister, he refrained from commenting directly, describing them humorously as akin to a comedy show.
He added that PTI leader is not in a jail but in a “seven star hotel”.
