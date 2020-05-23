Monday to be last day for submitting applications on Ehsaas Labour Portal

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar disclosed that Monday would be the last date for submitting applications on Ehsaas Labour Portal.

