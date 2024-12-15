Monday's Paper As Per Schedule: PBTE
Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab board of Technical education (PBTE) announced on Sunday that Monday's [Dec 16, 2024] paper would be held as per schedule.
PBTE Controller said on Sunday that the second annual examination, being conducted by the Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore, would be held as per schedule.
Any local holiday in the entire Punjab would not affect the examinations, he said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Monday's paper as per schedule: PBTE2 minutes ago
-
NPC, RIUJ jointly conducts training session to combat misinformation on Dec 2021 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines22 minutes ago
-
9 Christmas Bazaars to open from Dec 21 in Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather forecast for most parts of country22 minutes ago
-
City's average AQI recorded at 19422 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat conducts surprise visit to police stations22 minutes ago
-
Seminar on immigration laws held for individuals willing to move abroad22 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI delegation attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 202431 minutes ago
-
GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students32 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool visits "Karachi Int'l Book Fair" at Expo Centre32 minutes ago
-
Blind murder mystery solved32 minutes ago