LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab board of Technical education (PBTE) announced on Sunday that Monday's [Dec 16, 2024] paper would be held as per schedule.

Any local holiday in the entire Punjab would not affect the examinations, he said in a statement.