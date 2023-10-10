Open Menu

Mondelez Pakistan Bags “Best Place To Work” Award

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The Mondelez Pakistan has been recognized as the "Best Place to Work - Winner in Medium Scale Organization" at the Best Place to Work (BPTW) in Pakistan Award Gala 2023

The brand known for its snacks and confectionary items has also been able to secure the position of Runner-up for the "Best Place to Work in the FMCG Industry" category.

The BPTW Award is a joint initiative of the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting. Among the 140 organizations nominated, 30 were honored for their outstanding dedication to creativity, well-being, growth, and CSR, a news release said.

This recognition reflects Mondelez's continuous commitment to creating an environment that is conducive to employee growth and well-being.

It highlights the company’s steadfast dedication to cultivating a positive workplace culture that enables employees to pursue their career goals with confidence.

Head of HR, Mondelez Pakistan, Syeda Khadija Khan shared, “We are deeply honored and feel immensely grateful for receiving this award.

"This acknowledgement is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our teams in upholding the highest standards of a positive and productive workplace. This recognition will go a long way in keeping us motivated to continue the path towards excellence at all levels. We will ensure that the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, continue to define our work environment for best growth and prosperity,” she added.

