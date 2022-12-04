UrduPoint.com

Monetary Dispute Claims Life

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead over monetary dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Jawad Hussain, resident of Chak No.153-RB had lent Rs 250,000 to Maqsood Hussain of the same locality some times ago.

When Jawad demanded his money, the latter's along with his son Hasnain reportedly opened fire at him late night. He received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital whenhe succumbed to his injuries on the way.

A case has been registered against the accused.

