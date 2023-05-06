UrduPoint.com

Monetary Dispute Claims Life

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 11:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A youth was tortured to death over monetary dispute in the area of Roshanwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muazzam Ghafoor resident of Chak No.243-RB Jhok Kharlan had an old monetary dispute with Rae Munawwar , etc.

Over this issue, Rae Munawwar and his accomplices severely tortured Muazzam Farooq and injured him seriously. He was rushed to hospital but in vain and he breathed in the way.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

