Monetary dispute claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) An armed person shot dead a labourer over a monetary issue at a village in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

According to a police report, Atif was going to the bazaar at Chak No 257-RB when a motorbike rider, Rizwan, opened fire at him. As a result, Atif died on the spot and the accused fled.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation