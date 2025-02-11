Open Menu

Monetary Dispute Claims Life

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Monetary dispute claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) An armed person shot dead a labourer over a monetary issue at a village in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday.

According to a police report, Atif was going to the bazaar at Chak No 257-RB when a motorbike rider, Rizwan, opened fire at him. As a result, Atif died on the spot and the accused fled.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation

Recent Stories

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

1 minute ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

16 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

31 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

31 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

1 hour ago
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan