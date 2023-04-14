Monetary dispute claims life in Faislabad

An old monetary dispute claimed life of a youth in the area of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :An old monetary dispute claimed life of a youth in the area of Gulberg police station.

SHO Muhammad Naveed said here on Friday that Umair resident of Raja Colony Street No 2 had an old monetary dispute with his cousins Asif, etc.

Over this issue, Asif along with his three accomplices opened fire and injured Umair and his friend Ameen.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital but Umair breathed his last on the way whereas conditionof his friend was stated to be critical.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.