Monetary Dispute Claims Two Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Two people, including an elderly woman, were murdered over a monetary dispute
at a village in Lundianwala police limits on Tuesday.
Police said a scuffle between two groups at Chak No 632-GB was developed over a monetary
issue.
During the quarrel, a stone hit 55-year-old woman, Mumtaz Bibi, who died on the spot
while Abdul Rauf, 32, was also killed with a sharp-edged weapon.
Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy.
A case was registered against the accused while police collected forensic evidences
from the crime scene and started investigation.