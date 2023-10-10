Monetary dispute claims two lives

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Two people, including an elderly woman, were murdered over a monetary dispute

at a village in Lundianwala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said a scuffle between two groups at Chak No 632-GB was developed over a monetary

issue.

During the quarrel, a stone hit 55-year-old woman, Mumtaz Bibi, who died on the spot

while Abdul Rauf, 32, was also killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy.

A case was registered against the accused while police collected forensic evidences

from the crime scene and started investigation.