Monetary Dispute Claims Two Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Monetary dispute claims two lives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Two people, including an elderly woman, were murdered over a monetary dispute

at a village in Lundianwala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said a scuffle between two groups at Chak No 632-GB was developed over a monetary

issue.

During the quarrel, a stone hit 55-year-old woman, Mumtaz Bibi, who died on the spot

while Abdul Rauf, 32, was also killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police shifted the bodies to a mortuary for autopsy.

A case was registered against the accused while police collected forensic evidences

from the crime scene and started investigation.

