UrduPoint.com

Monetary Dispute Claims Two Lives, Four Injured

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 10:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Two youths were killed while four others, including a girl, sustained injuries during a clash over a monetary dispute in Sadar police limits on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said the incident occurred over an old monetary dispute in Chak No 221-RB Kakkoana on Mansoor Malangi Road and the groups used weapons and bricks against each other.

During the clash, Rameez Mustafa, 31, and Ejaz, 18, were killed whereas Yousuf, Muhammad Nasir, Qaisar Ali and Mehvish were injured and shifted to the DHQ andAllied hospitals.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

