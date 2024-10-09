Monetary Dispute Takes Three Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A monetary dispute led to crossfire between the two groups, claiming the lives of three people here on Wednesday.
Police said the incident occurred in Pahari Pura area during morning hours where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a monetary issue.
As a result of the firing three people were killed on the scene, however before the arrival of police, the accused involved in the firing fled the scene.
Pahari Pura police shifted the dead to a nearby hospital for medico-legal procedure. The police also collected evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cooperation between police, legal community stressed2 minutes ago
-
Search operation in FIEDMC area12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture minister pays tribute to Ustad Bukhari on 32nd death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
PHA making efforts to eliminate potential dengue larvae breeding sites12 minutes ago
-
Two youths arrested over display weapon on social media12 minutes ago
-
15 Outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
Three-day training sessions held for Wildlife staff22 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Jacobabad32 minutes ago
-
Two accused of raping woman arrested by Sumbal Police, SSIOU52 minutes ago
-
Jailed leader urges world to settle Kashmir, Palestine disputes52 minutes ago
-
Railways to resume Jaffar Express operations by end of this week52 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 44 kg drugs in five operations52 minutes ago