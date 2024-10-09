Open Menu

Monetary Dispute Takes Three Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Monetary dispute takes three lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A monetary dispute led to crossfire between the two groups, claiming the lives of three people here on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Pahari Pura area during morning hours where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a monetary issue.

As a result of the firing three people were killed on the scene, however before the arrival of police, the accused involved in the firing fled the scene.

Pahari Pura police shifted the dead to a nearby hospital for medico-legal procedure. The police also collected evidence from the crime scene and started an investigation.

