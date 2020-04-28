Money changer deprive of Rs 7.4 mln in Rawalpindi

The armed dacoits snatched an amount of Rs 7.4 million from a money changer in the area of Raja Bazaar here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The armed dacoits snatched an amount of Rs 7.4 million from a money changer in the area of Raja Bazaar here on Monday.

Money changer named Raja Faisal Kiyani told police that he was taking amount of Rs 7.4 million from Raja Bazaar to Mall Plaza Saddar when four persons on Motorcycles having latest weapons intercepted him and snatched Rs 7.4 million on gun point.

After committing the crime the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area and started collecting evidences and recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

A case has been registered with the City police Station. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed the police officials to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and must be punished according to law.