Money Dispute Claims Life In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:17 PM

Money dispute claims life in Faisalabad

Two armed men shot dead his relative over demanding the borrowed amount in a nearby village in Sandal Bar police precincts on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Two armed men shot dead his relative over demanding the borrowed amount in a nearby village in Sandal Bar police precincts on Saturday.

Police said that a villager Rafique had borrowed Rs 300,000 from his relative Faryad, son of Abdul Ghani, a shopkeeper in Chak No 34 Balochwala.

When Faryad demanded his borrowed amount from Rafique, he got enraged. On the day of the incident, Rafique along with his son Faisal entered Faryad's home and opened fire on him. As a result, Faryad died on-the-spot. Police have registered a case on the report of Shaukat Ali, brother of the victim.

