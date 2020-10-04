Money dispute claims life of man

DIKHAN, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::A man was allegedly shot dead by his rivals owing to a financial dispute between two groups in Muryali area here on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Ibrahim, the brother-in-law of the deceased lodged FIR in Cantonment Police Station that alleged murderers Mohammad Zareef and Mohammad Hameed opened fire and killed Mohammad Pervez on the spot.

Reason behind the incident was ascertained a money dispute while the accused managed to flee from the crime scene.

Cantonment police after registering the case against accused started investigating the incident.