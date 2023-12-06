Money distribution under BISP continues to be transparent: DD BISP

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Ahsan ullah Kamboh said on Wednesday that the distribution of money to poor and deserving women under BISP was continued in an excellent manner throughout the district Jhang.

While talking to journalists, the Deputy Director BISP said that all possible arrangements had been managed for transparency in distribution of money and role of touts had been eliminated from the registration of needy women for the program.

Action had been taken against all those retailers who were taking illegal money cuts while distributing money under this scheme, he added.

He further said that no one would be allowed to snatch the rights of deserving persons.

On this occasion, women getting money from this scheme told the journalists that the system of payments had been rectified and proper facilities were being provided at distribution centers. Transparency has been restored completely in the system to get them free of tout mafia, they added.

Besides that in a survey conducted by local media, revealed that all undue practice in the distribution had been corrected and persons violating the spirit under this noble process had removed.

