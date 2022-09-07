UrduPoint.com

Money Earned From Drug Business Used For Banned Outfits: DIG Ops

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Quetta Police Azfar Mehser on Wednesday said that a crackdown had been launched against the drug peddlers as money earned from the drug business was used for banned outfits.

Addressing a joint press conference with DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Aitzaz Goria, the DIG Operations said that 8 drug dealers who were involved in murder and other serious crimes were killed during a joint operation by CTD and police in Habib Nullah on Wednesday morning.

"Huge cache of latest arms and drugs were also recovered during the operation," "The bases of drug dealers and drug addicts established in the city nullah were also demolished," DIG said, adding that after the area is cleared of the outlaws, police would be deployed inside the nullah to prevent it from becoming hideouts of the drug dealers.

Besides, DIG noted that police had also initiated a probe into the money laundering as links of the business have connection to the banned organization disturbing law and order in the province.

Over a dozen drug addicts were detained and shifted to police custody. Heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies is continuing the combing operation to clear the Nulla from the drug peddlers.

It merits mentioning here that Habib Nullah has become a safe haven for the drug peddlers and addicts where on daily basis people from across the city reach for purchasing drugs.

Besides, it has become the center point for thieves and other outlaws.

