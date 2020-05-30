UrduPoint.com
Money Extortionist Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

Money extortionist arrested in Faisalabad

The police have arrested a man involved in 16 cases of money extortion (Bhatta Khoori) in Faisalabad

A police spokesman said on Saturday that one Munir Ahmad, son of Malik Bashir Ahmad of Qaimpura, was wanted to police of Gulberg, Jhang Bazaar, Kotwali and Factory Area police stations in 16 cases of money extortion and drug-trafficking.

The Kotwali police conducted a successful raid and arrested the accused.

