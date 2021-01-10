Money launderers blamed for lack of basic amenities in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Sunday blamed money laundering worth billion of rupees as main reason behind poverty, illiteracy and lack of education, health facilities in the country.

In a statement he said innocent and gullible people were deprived from their life earned savings in the name of Islamic investments in Modarba scam.

The people were cheated and looted on false promise of getting heavy returns of their invested money in Modarba scam.

Mufti Ehsan and accomplice were awarded ten years imprisonment and Rs 10 billion fine in Modarba case due to active persuasion by NAB prosecutors.

Quaid -e-Azam Muhammad ALI Jinnah in his Constituent Assembly speech had identified bribery and nepotism as main issues of the country.

He said corruption was the principal reason behind all ills being confronted to the country.

Chairman said NAB has so far deposited record Rs 714 billion in national exchequer since inception.

Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs 943 billion, were still under trial in various accountability courts.

NAB has constituted Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

He said time was required in effectively probing mega white collar crimes as the investigators have to collect some supporting information from the other countries.

Chairman vowed taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations into logical conclusion.