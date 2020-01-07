UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Money Laundering Case: AC Decides To Indict Zardari, Talpur Others On Jan 22

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:48 PM

Money laundering case: AC decides to indict Zardari, Talpur others on Jan 22

Accountability Court (AC) has decided to indict former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and others on Jan 22 in mega money laundering and park lane references

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has decided to indict former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and others on Jan 22 in mega money laundering and park lane references.Court has issued notices to all suspects in this regard.AC Islamabad judge Azam Khan took up the mega money laundering and park lane references for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of Asif Ali Zardari Farooq Naek while filing exemption plea from his client took the plea that treatment of Asif Ali Zardari is underway in Karachi and he is suffering from multiple diseases.

Court remarked that it will impose indictment upon next hearing in both money laundering and Park lane references and all suspects should make sure their attendance.Court has issued notices to Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Namar Majeed, Younis Qidwai and others.Investigation Officer of NAB informed the court that 9 new suspects are included in the supplementary reference while name of five suspects have been excluded from the list.Court has adjourned the hearing of supplementary references of Park Lane and mega money laundering till Jan 22.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Money All From Court

Recent Stories

A high level delegation of Faisalabad Industrial E ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan supports peaceful solution to resolve cla ..

2 minutes ago

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

14 minutes ago

PAF Training Aircraft crashes near Mianwali

22 minutes ago

Political parties are unified on national security ..

3 minutes ago

Khurshid Shah produced before NAB court in assets ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.