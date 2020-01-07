Money laundering case: AC decides to indict Zardari, Talpur others on Jan 22

Accountability Court (AC) has decided to indict former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and others on Jan 22 in mega money laundering and park lane references

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has decided to indict former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and others on Jan 22 in mega money laundering and park lane references.Court has issued notices to all suspects in this regard.AC Islamabad judge Azam Khan took up the mega money laundering and park lane references for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, Counsel of Asif Ali Zardari Farooq Naek while filing exemption plea from his client took the plea that treatment of Asif Ali Zardari is underway in Karachi and he is suffering from multiple diseases.

Court remarked that it will impose indictment upon next hearing in both money laundering and Park lane references and all suspects should make sure their attendance.Court has issued notices to Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Namar Majeed, Younis Qidwai and others.Investigation Officer of NAB informed the court that 9 new suspects are included in the supplementary reference while name of five suspects have been excluded from the list.Court has adjourned the hearing of supplementary references of Park Lane and mega money laundering till Jan 22.