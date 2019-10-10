Money laundering case against Altaf Hussain adjourned till Nov 5

(@imziishan)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned hearing in a case till November 5, against MQM's founder Altaf Hussain pertaining to money laundering scandal

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Altaf Hussain.

During the outset of hearing, the defense lawyer adopted the stance that it had challenged the shifting of case to Islamabad from Sindh High Court (SHC). He prayed the court to halt the trial proceeding against Altaf Hussain till the judgment of SHC.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date without any proceeding.