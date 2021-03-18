Money laundering case against Altaf Huusain adjourned till April 13

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan Thursday adjourned hearing of the mega money laundering case against Muttahida Qoumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain and others without any proceedings till April 13

While filing a petition seeking stay on proceedings, the petitioner said the petition against the transfer of the case was pending in the Supreme Court. The proceedings should be stayed as long as the apex court announced its decision, he added.

The court issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency for arguments and adjourned the hearing till April 13.