Money Laundering Case Against Parvez Elahi Adjourned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A special court (central) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son, Moonis Elahi, and others till April 18.

Earlier, the jail officials produced Parvez Elahi before Special Judge (Central) Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh after bringing him from Adiala Jail and got his attendance marked.

During the proceedings, Parvez Elahi's counsel requested the court to allow his client to sign the nomination papers in the courtroom for taking part in the bye-election from PP-32, Gujrat, which was accordingly granted.

Eventually, Parvez Elahi signed documents in the courtroom.

Later, the court adjourned further proceedings till April 18 and hinted to distribute copies of challan (charge-sheet) among the accused on the next date of hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed a challan against Parvez Elahi and others, on charges of money laundering. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already declared Moonis Elahi and co-accused Jabran as proclaimed offenders in the matter.

