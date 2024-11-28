Money-laundering Case Against Parvez Elahi Adjourned
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A special court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till December 18.
Special Judge (Central) Sheikh Tanveer Ahmad conducted the proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear.
Elahi's counsel, Amir Saeed Rawn, submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was unwell and had been advised by doctors to have complete bed rest. He requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for the day.
However, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Prosecutor Muhammad Ayaz Butt opposed the request, pointing out that Parvez Elahi had failed to appear at the previous four hearings as well.
He argued that if Parvez Elahi could visit the hospital for a check-up by car, he could also appear in court. The prosecutor further alleged that Elahi's absence was a deliberate attempt to delay the trial proceedings and urged the court to dismiss the exemption application.
In response, the court allowed the exemption application for the day but warned that no further relief would be granted if Parvez Elahi failed to appear at the next hearing.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 18.
The FIA had filed a challan against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of money laundering.
