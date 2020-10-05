Money laundering case against Shehbaz, family adjourned till 13th

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family till October 13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family till October 13.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others.

A deputy director of the foreign ministry appeared before the court and submitted a report about the execution of arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, in response to the court directions on the previous hearing. The court was apprised that no one received the arrest warrants at the given address.

An associate of senior defence counsel requested the court for stopping further proceedings on arrest warrants of Rabia Imran, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, adding that she might join the proceedings soon.

However, the court observed that when she would appear in the court, her warrants would be canceled.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif complained about the ill treatment being meted out to him in the NAB custody.

However, NAB Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz denied the allegation and termed it a political statement. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif had been lodged in a dispensary, instead of a cell, and he was also allowed to take home cooked food.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he was put in a cell for the first two days and he was shifted to dispensary after he submitted a complaint to the NAB director general.

The court directed the bureau officials for observing rights of the accused, adding that strict action would be taken on any complaint. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Oct 13.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. A heavy contingent of police had been deployed around the court premises.

The court had exempted Javeria Ali, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, from personal appearance in the case.

NAB had filed a reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family before the accountability court in money laundering case. Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousafzai have been nominated as the accused in the reference comprising 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Requests of Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab for becoming approvers in the reference were accepted by the NAB authorities.