Money-laundering case against Shehbaz family adjourned till April 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of a money-laundering case against the Shehbaz Sharif family till April 1 and summoned more prosecution witnesses.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein the jail authorities produced Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Hamza Shehbaz also appeared and got his attendance marked.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings.

The court adjourned further proceedings till April 1 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against the Shehbaz Sharif and 15 others. The reference was comprised 55 volumes, and it was alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.

Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were declared approvers in the reference.