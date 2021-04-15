Money-laundering case against Shehbaz family put off till May 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An accountability court Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money-laundering case against the Shehbaz Sharif family till May 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court Thursday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money-laundering case against the Shehbaz Sharif family till May 4.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities did not produce Shehbaz Sharif, whereas Hamza Shehbaz also did not appear.

The jail authorities stated that Shehbaz Sharif was not being produced today due to law and order situation in the city. They requested the court to extend his judicial remand.

A counsel for Hamza Shehbaz pleaded with the court to grant a one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client as he was not feeling well.

Subsequently, the court granted a one-time exemption to Hamza and extended judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif while adjourning further hearing till May 4.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.

In the reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau had alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.