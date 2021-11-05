Money-laundering case against Shehbaz, family adjourned till Nov 12

An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others till Nov 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others till Nov 12.

Accountability Court No 2 Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk heard the case and adjourned the hearing due to non-availability of Shehbaz Sharif's lawyer.

Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court.

The court was informed that Shehbaz Sharif's lawyer Amjad Pervez was suffering from dengue fever and was unable to appear before the court.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses and accused to appear on the next date of hearing.

NAB had nominated 16 people as the accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16, had been indicted so far.