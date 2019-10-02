UrduPoint.com
Money Laundering Case: All Accused From Khanani, Kalia Group Acquitted

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Money laundering case: All accused from Khanani, Kalia group acquitted

Sindh High Court (SHC) while rejecting FIA appeal against Banking court decision in money laundering case has acquitted all the accused from Khanani and Kalia group

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Sindh High Court (SHC) while rejecting FIA appeal against Banking court decision in money laundering case has acquitted all the accused from Khanani and Kalia group.A single bench of SHC presided over by Justice Muhammad Salim took up for hearing FIA appeal plea against banking court decision.Chaudhry Wasim advocate appeared on behalf of FIA.

42 out of 100 witnesses recoded their statement against FIA while 56 witnesses refused to appear.The court upheld banking court decision on acquittal of all the accused and acquitted all the accused from Khanani and Kalia group in money laundering case.

Those who were acquitted included Abdul Aziz Polani, Altaf Khanani, Zakira Javed Qasim, Hanif Kalia, Javed Khanani and Atif Polani.

They were charged with siphoning of Rs 550 million to offshore accounts through fake accounts.The case was registered against Khanani and Kalia money exchange during PPP regime while Javed Khanani who is among those acquitted in this case has already died.

