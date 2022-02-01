UrduPoint.com

Money-laundering Case: Court Extends Interim Bail Of Shehbaz, Hamza Till Feb 10

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

A special court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the money-laundering and sugar mill scam till February 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :A special court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the money-laundering and sugar mill scam till February 10.

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan conducted the proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz and other accused appeared.

A counsel for Shehbaz Sharif requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day as he was suffering from coronavirus, besides submitting an application for the purpose. The court accepted the request.

The court, after marking attendance of the accused, adjourned further hearing till February 10 and extended the interim bail.

The court also summoned all accused on the next date of hearing.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed the challan of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in money-laundering and sugar mill scam. The FIA nominated Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as the main accused, besides 'benamidars' and others. The FIA also attached a list of the witnesses along with the challan.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

