Money laundering case: Court extends judicial remand of Shehbaz, Hamza till Nov 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till November 2 in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan on expiry of their physical remand.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that although jail authorities had provided him a bed but it was not suitable for his backache.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Nusrat Shehbaz argued before the court that his client was suffering from various diseases. He pleaded with the court to grant her exemption from personal appearance.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request, saying that as per law, Nusrat Shehbaz could not be given exemption from personal appearance. He submitted that previously nobody told that Nusrat Shehbaz was ill.

Superintendent Kot Lakhpat jail Ejaz Asghar also appeared before the court and stated that Hamza Shehbaz had been given B-class in jail besides a labourer.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif was got examined from Jinnah hospital and he would be shifted soon to a hospital in the city for an MRI test.

Subsequently, the court ordered for providing a bed to Shehbaz Sharif and reserved verdict on exemption application of Nusrat Shehbaz, while adjourning the further hearing till November 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before the accountability court in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.